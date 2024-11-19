Business Standard
Steadfast Corporation standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Steadfast Corporation standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Steadfast Corporation rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %-150.00-42.86 -PBDT0.080.04 100 PBT0.070.02 250 NP0.060.02 200

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

