Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Anmol India standalone net profit declines 56.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 520.93 crore
Net profit of Anmol India declined 56.47% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 520.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 480.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales520.93480.16 8 OPM %1.262.68 -PBDT5.4412.37 -56 PBT5.3512.28 -56 NP4.009.19 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

CEOs of Britain's biggest companies get record pay in 2023, shows research

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty mildly lower amid Hindenburg-Sebi row; Adani Group, IIFL in focus

Olympics: Pak javelin thrower Nadeem's father-in-law to gift him a buffalo

Find Hidden Gems in Nifty 50 in Just 10 Minutes!

Govt bond yields seen steady as markets focus on inflation prints

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon