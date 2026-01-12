Annamalai defends Mumbai comment, accuses rivals of politicising identity
Responding to the backlash, Annamalai rejected threats and personal attacks, saying intimidation would not deter him from visiting Mumbai. He denied that his remarks undermined Marathi pride and said Mumbais global stature was built on the contribution of Maharashtrians. He accused opposition leaders of distorting his comments for political gain and alleged that the controversy had slipped into insults against Tamils, calling it a revival of identity politics ahead of elections.
The BJP dismissed the row as manufactured, while opposition parties continued to frame the remarks as an attempt to question Mumbais place in Maharashtra, reviving long-standing sensitivities around the citys identity.
Polling for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, is scheduled for January 15, with counting set for January 16.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST