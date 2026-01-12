Monday, January 12, 2026 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Annamalai defends Mumbai comment, accuses rivals of politicising identity

Annamalai defends Mumbai comment, accuses rivals of politicising identity

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday sharpened his attack on Maharashtra opposition leaders after his remark describing Mumbai as an "international city" triggered a political controversy ahead of the January 15 civic polls. The comment drew sharp reactions following criticism at a joint rally of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT), with leaders questioning Annamalais right to comment on Mumbai.

Responding to the backlash, Annamalai rejected threats and personal attacks, saying intimidation would not deter him from visiting Mumbai. He denied that his remarks undermined Marathi pride and said Mumbais global stature was built on the contribution of Maharashtrians. He accused opposition leaders of distorting his comments for political gain and alleged that the controversy had slipped into insults against Tamils, calling it a revival of identity politics ahead of elections.

 

The BJP dismissed the row as manufactured, while opposition parties continued to frame the remarks as an attempt to question Mumbais place in Maharashtra, reviving long-standing sensitivities around the citys identity.

Polling for 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, is scheduled for January 15, with counting set for January 16.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

Australian markets gain 0.48%

Australian markets gain 0.48%

Chinese markets rally on AI stocks

Chinese markets rally on AI stocks

Bharat Coking Coal subscribed 33.60 times

Bharat Coking Coal subscribed 33.60 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWPL Opening CeremonyIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCLTech Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayRSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026TCS Q3 Results 2026Q3 Results Today