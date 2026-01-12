Chinese markets rally on AI stocks

Major stock markets in Asia closed on a positive note on Monday as a rally in Chinese AI stocks boosted sentiment. The global geopolitical situation as well as the escalation in tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve limited gains. Equity markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.1 percent from the previous close of 4,120.43 to finish trading at 4,165.29. The day's trading ranged between 4,119.88 and 4,168.36. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 14,366.91, adding 247 points or 1.75 percent from the previous close of 14,120.15.

