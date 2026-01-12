Monday, January 12, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets gain 0.48%

Australian markets gain 0.48%

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,759.40, gaining 42 points or 0.48 percent from the previous close of 8,717.80. The day's trading range was between 8,717.80 and 8,785.90.

Light & Wonder jumped almost 18 percent following announcement of settlement of pending litigation with Aristocrat Leisure. Catapult Sports as well as Ramelius Resources rallied more than 6 percent. Newmont Corp and Pantoro Gold, both gained more than 5 percent.

Mesoblast topped losses with a decline of 7.2 percent. Super Retail Group declined 5.3 percent. DroneShield lost 4.2 percent. Insurance Australia Group lost 3.6 percent followed by BHP Group that lost 2.5 percent.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chinese markets rally on AI stocks

Chinese markets rally on AI stocks

Bharat Coking Coal subscribed 33.60 times

Bharat Coking Coal subscribed 33.60 times

Monarch Networth Capital to invest Rs 59 cr in Monarch Networth Asset Management

Monarch Networth Capital to invest Rs 59 cr in Monarch Networth Asset Management

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWPL Opening CeremonyIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCLTech Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayRSSB REET Mains Admit Card 2026TCS Q3 Results 2026Q3 Results Today