Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP
Affle 3i has allotted 44,250 equity shares of Rs. 2 each on January 12, 2026, to Affle (India) Limited Employees' Welfare Trust under Affle (India) Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2021.
Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 281,514,768/- divided into 140,757,384 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:50 PM IST