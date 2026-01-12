Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

Affle 3i has allotted 44,250 equity shares of Rs. 2 each on January 12, 2026, to Affle (India) Limited Employees' Welfare Trust under Affle (India) Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2021.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 281,514,768/- divided into 140,757,384 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News