HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of AMLens, a next-generation, AI-powered solution designed to transform and accelerate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations for financial institutions to deliver realized AI. AMLens integrates machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to reduce case analysis time and false positives, enabling banks to meet stringent regulatory standards while boosting investigator productivity.

By treating AI as an ever-evolving practice rather than a static system, AMLens directly addresses the pervasive industry issues of manual case resolution, alert fatigue, and regulatory alignment gaps. The solution supports AML teams across detection, triage, contextualization, and summarization by providing a modular, explainable AI ecosystem. It automates the collection and consolidation of fragmented data - from structured transaction logs to unstructured notes and external sources, like Google, LexisNexis, and other public records - into a single, analyst-friendly format.

AMLens is built on a modular, API-first design for integration with existing client systems and is available to target market segments including Retail & Consumer Banking, Payments & Fintech, Credit Card & Lending, and Wealth Management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News