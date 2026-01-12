Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of AMLens, a next-generation, AI-powered solution designed to transform and accelerate Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations for financial institutions to deliver realized AI. AMLens integrates machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to reduce case analysis time and false positives, enabling banks to meet stringent regulatory standards while boosting investigator productivity.

By treating AI as an ever-evolving practice rather than a static system, AMLens directly addresses the pervasive industry issues of manual case resolution, alert fatigue, and regulatory alignment gaps. The solution supports AML teams across detection, triage, contextualization, and summarization by providing a modular, explainable AI ecosystem. It automates the collection and consolidation of fragmented data - from structured transaction logs to unstructured notes and external sources, like Google, LexisNexis, and other public records - into a single, analyst-friendly format.

 

AMLens is built on a modular, API-first design for integration with existing client systems and is available to target market segments including Retail & Consumer Banking, Payments & Fintech, Credit Card & Lending, and Wealth Management.

IZMO successfully designs 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics

Tanfac Industries signs supply contract with Japanese customer

Shakti Pumps secures order of Rs 654 cr from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

Websol Energy System receives Govt. of Andhra Pradesh approval for proposed greenfield project

Gretex Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 53.47% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

