Annvrridhhi Ventures standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Annvrridhhi Ventures rose 28.57% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 22.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.5719.551.020.870.190.160.180.130.180.14

