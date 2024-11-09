Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 56.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 221.24 croreNet profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 56.24% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 221.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales221.24224.26 -1 OPM %19.2522.79 -PBDT36.2549.61 -27 PBT19.1138.46 -50 NP12.0927.63 -56
