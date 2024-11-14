Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Anupam Finserv declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.980.75 31 OPM %53.0669.33 -PBDT0.450.43 5 PBT0.320.29 10 NP0.130.20 -35
