Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 20.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 20.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 5.40% to Rs 212.02 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin declined 20.61% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.40% to Rs 212.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales212.02201.16 5 OPM %4.554.06 -PBDT8.138.17 0 PBT4.145.45 -24 NP3.394.27 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Women's ACT 2024 India vs Thailand live updates

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND vs THAI match begins at 4:45 PM IST

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first

Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 111pts, Nifty settles at 23,532; Smallcap shares shine

Chris Wood

Elon Musk cutting $2trn in US spend is negative for markets: Chris Wood

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Maharashtra saw highest FDI after formation of BJP-led Mahayuti govt, says PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon