Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 18.65 croreNet profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 87.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.6520.39 -9 OPM %3.815.98 -PBDT0.250.80 -69 PBT0.100.75 -87 NP0.070.56 -88
