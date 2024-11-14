Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 433.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 433.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 216.07 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India rose 433.56% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 216.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales216.07178.44 21 OPM %12.179.71 -PBDT23.0714.41 60 PBT10.432.00 422 NP7.791.46 434

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 111pts, Nifty settles at 23,532; Smallcap shares shine

Women's ACT 2024 India vs Thailand live updates

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND vs THAI match begins at 4:45 PM IST

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first

Chris Wood

Elon Musk cutting $2trn in US spend is negative for markets: Chris Wood

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Maharashtra saw highest FDI after formation of BJP-led Mahayuti govt, says PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon