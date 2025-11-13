Ravi Leela Granites reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.63% to Rs 12.57 croreNet profit of Ravi Leela Granites reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.63% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.578.29 52 OPM %27.374.70 -PBDT3.680.07 5157 PBT3.18-0.41 LP NP2.47-0.17 LP
