Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 73.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 73.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 512.45 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 73.96% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 512.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 390.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales512.45390.14 31 OPM %24.8831.86 -PBDT94.4288.79 6 PBT59.9559.50 1 NP49.0428.19 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 11.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 11.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Chemiesynth (Vapi) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Chemiesynth (Vapi) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today