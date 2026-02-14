Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 73.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 512.45 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 73.96% to Rs 49.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 512.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 390.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.512.45390.1424.8831.8694.4288.7959.9559.5049.0428.19

