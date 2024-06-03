Business Standard
GAIL launches 'Waah Kya Energy Hai' Campaign for promotion of clean energy

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
GAIL (India) has launched yet another series 'Waah Kya Energy Hai' to highlight the accessibility and benefits of embracing new, clean and environmentally friendly fuel options - Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas offered by GAIL and its group companies.
Representing one more venture by GAIL in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) digital communication, the campaign is strategically geared towards engaging retail Natural Gas consumers across India. 'Waah Kya Energy Hai', which comprises four short films in a mini-series format, tells the stories of a close-knit middle-class Indian family and how they navigate their challenges through a smarter choice of fuel usage, switching to D-PNG (Domestic Pipe Natural Gas), C-PNG (Commercial Pipe Natural Gas), CNG and Industrial PNG.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

