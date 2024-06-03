GAIL launches 'Waah Kya Energy Hai' Campaign for promotion of clean energy

GAIL (India) has launched yet another series 'Waah Kya Energy Hai' to highlight the accessibility and benefits of embracing new, clean and environmentally friendly fuel options - Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas offered by GAIL and its group companies.

Representing one more venture by GAIL in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) digital communication, the campaign is strategically geared towards engaging retail Natural Gas consumers across India. 'Waah Kya Energy Hai', which comprises four short films in a mini-series format, tells the stories of a close-knit middle-class Indian family and how they navigate their challenges through a smarter choice of fuel usage, switching to D-PNG (Domestic Pipe Natural Gas), C-PNG (Commercial Pipe Natural Gas), CNG and Industrial PNG.

