A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 32.21% to Rs 15.64 crore
Net loss of A B M International reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.21% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 93.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.6423.07 -32 93.6485.37 10 OPM %-7.862.56 --4.77-11.32 - PBDT-1.381.19 PL -4.54-8.74 48 PBT-1.371.19 PL -4.57-8.79 48 NP-0.213.42 PL -3.42-6.70 49
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

