Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 165.39 croreNet profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels declined 39.44% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 165.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales165.39141.57 17 OPM %29.6330.11 -PBDT45.6252.70 -13 PBT27.9638.92 -28 NP16.2026.75 -39
