Cohance Lifesciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 November 2025.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd lost 8.38% to Rs 631.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67428 shares in the past one month.

 

Endurance Technologies Ltd tumbled 7.67% to Rs 2692.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7578 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 201. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59774 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd fell 5.61% to Rs 933.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78342 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shed 4.85% to Rs 155.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

