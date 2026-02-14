Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BIL Vyapar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of BIL Vyapar reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Raja Bahadur International consolidated net profit rises 25.68% in the December 2025 quarter

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 56.20% in the December 2025 quarter

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 12.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 97.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

