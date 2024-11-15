Apis India consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.71% to Rs 80.43 croreNet profit of Apis India rose 32.87% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.71% to Rs 80.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales80.4379.08 2 OPM %11.099.24 -PBDT7.706.44 20 PBT7.055.73 23 NP6.715.05 33
