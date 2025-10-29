Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 5037.66 crore

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 460.38% to Rs 301.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 5037.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4627.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5037.664627.80 9 OPM %8.872.98 -PBDT444.49116.47 282 PBT386.3669.59 455 NP301.5453.81 460

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

