APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 5037.66 croreNet profit of APL Apollo Tubes rose 460.38% to Rs 301.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 5037.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4627.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5037.664627.80 9 OPM %8.872.98 -PBDT444.49116.47 282 PBT386.3669.59 455 NP301.5453.81 460
