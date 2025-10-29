Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 1.80 croreNet profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 1.80% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.801.79 1 OPM %59.4464.25 -PBDT1.121.15 -3 PBT1.081.13 -4 NP1.091.11 -2
