Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 5693.80 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 29.82% to Rs 251.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 193.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 5693.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4623.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5693.804623.40 23 OPM %8.097.71 -PBDT380.41288.79 32 PBT340.53256.73 33 NP251.70193.88 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content