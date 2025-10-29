Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Sales rise 33.83% to Rs 1493.93 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 73.02% to Rs 139.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.83% to Rs 1493.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1116.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1493.931116.30 34 OPM %15.9114.48 -PBDT224.32146.01 54 PBT186.94110.32 69 NP139.5680.66 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

