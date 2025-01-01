Business Standard

APL Apollo Tubes gains after recording 37% YoY growth in Q3 sales volume

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes advanced 1.76% to Rs 1596 after the company recorded sales volume of 828,200 ton in Q3 FY25, which is higher by 37.2% as compared with the volume of 603,659 registered in Q3 FY24.

On a sequential basis, the sales volume is higher by 9.2%. The companys sales volume for Q2 FY25 was 758,267 ton.

The sales volume of Apollo Structural category was 5,82,893 ton (up 40.9% YoY), of Apollo Z category was 2,11,739 ton (up 5.2% YoY) and that of Apollo Galv category was 33,568 ton (up 16.3% YoY).

APL Apollo Tubes is Indias leading structural steel tube manufacturer. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 4.3 million tons. The companys multi-product offerings include over 2,500 varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications.

 

The company's net profit declined 73.48% to Rs 53.81 crore on a 3.09% increase in sales to Rs 4,627.80 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

