APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2114.8, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.11% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2114.8, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.77% on the day, quoting at 25784.1. The Sensex is at 83941.05, up 2.79%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 7.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11561.55, up 3.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2126.7, up 2.08% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 47.11% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.64% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 117.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

