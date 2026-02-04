Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.06% to Rs 4.58 crore

Net profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 29.79% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 41.06% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.587.7775.9838.483.062.382.842.141.831.41

