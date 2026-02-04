Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 719.80 crore

Net loss of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 12.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 719.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 682.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.719.80682.3415.7120.5473.9896.98-10.4425.01-12.974.63

