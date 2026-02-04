Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 211.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 211.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 1074.43 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam rose 211.97% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 1074.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 967.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1074.43967.11 11 OPM %10.659.11 -PBDT113.0267.34 68 PBT65.6821.99 199 NP52.1316.71 212

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

