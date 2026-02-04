Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 211.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 1074.43 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam rose 211.97% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 1074.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 967.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1074.43967.1110.659.11113.0267.3465.6821.9952.1316.71

