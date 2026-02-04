The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 196.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 82.26 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 196.01% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 82.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.82.2676.9923.2632.0318.6315.7216.0813.0511.874.01

