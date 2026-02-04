The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 196.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 82.26 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 196.01% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 82.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales82.2676.99 7 OPM %23.2632.03 -PBDT18.6315.72 19 PBT16.0813.05 23 NP11.874.01 196
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST