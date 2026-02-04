Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 14.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.49% to Rs 55.85 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics declined 14.84% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.8548.7870.7669.9335.1031.1719.5119.4814.6317.18

