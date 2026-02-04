Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suyog Telematics consolidated net profit declines 14.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 14.49% to Rs 55.85 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics declined 14.84% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales55.8548.78 14 OPM %70.7669.93 -PBDT35.1031.17 13 PBT19.5119.48 0 NP14.6317.18 -15

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

