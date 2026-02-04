Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 61.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.74% to Rs 69.94 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors declined 61.06% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 32.74% to Rs 69.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.69.94103.9846.9168.2130.5870.5826.9769.3020.0651.51

