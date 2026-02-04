Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 61.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 61.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 32.74% to Rs 69.94 crore

Net profit of Dam Capital Advisors declined 61.06% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 32.74% to Rs 69.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales69.94103.98 -33 OPM %46.9168.21 -PBDT30.5870.58 -57 PBT26.9769.30 -61 NP20.0651.51 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 196.01% in the December 2025 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 196.01% in the December 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 1125.78% in the December 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 1125.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 82.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 82.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance