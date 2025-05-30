Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 66.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.01% to Rs 25.50 croreNet profit of Godavari Drugs declined 66.54% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.01% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.08% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 113.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales25.5038.64 -34 113.35156.71 -28 OPM %12.2011.57 -10.448.49 - PBDT2.113.35 -37 8.089.00 -10 PBT1.442.82 -49 5.637.01 -20 NP0.892.66 -67 4.385.55 -21
