Apollo Micro Systems gains after completing Limpet Mine Blast Trials
Apollo Micro Systems jumped 13.39% to Rs 235.80 after the company announced it has successfully completed blast trials for Limpet Mines, diver-carried mines used in naval defence.
The company announced it is the only Indian firm to have developed this product for the Indian Navy, marking a significant milestone.
The development positions Apollo Micro Systems as a provider of a complete spectrum of underwater mines, including shallow-water, deep-water, and limpet mine categories, strengthening its capabilities in underwater electronic warfare systems.
Apollo Micro Systems, a pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electromechanical, and engineering systems.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 25.4% to Rs 22.88 crore on a 70% jump in net sales to Rs 252.22 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:50 PM IST