Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2025.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd lost 8.70% to Rs 278.5 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 187.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd tumbled 4.54% to Rs 16913. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11420 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd pared 4.10% to Rs 169.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd shed 3.80% to Rs 10652.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61782 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

HCL Technologies appoints Amitabh Kant on its board

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Precision Camshafts extends rally, hits 20% upper circuit

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

