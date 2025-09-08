Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Steel record 17% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Aug'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August 2025 at 27.03 Lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 17% YoY. JVML, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, commissioned the second Converter on 30 August 2025 making the overall Indian operations crude steel capacity at 34.2 MTPA fully operational.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations stood at 95% for August 2025.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

Aug-25

Aug-24

% Change

Indian Operations

26.15

22.49

16%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.88

0.67

Consolidated Production

27.03

23.16

17%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

