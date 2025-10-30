Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 61.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 235.71 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes declined 61.24% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 235.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 250.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales235.71250.44 -6 OPM %6.697.75 -PBDT18.6116.35 14 PBT4.115.77 -29 NP1.624.18 -61
