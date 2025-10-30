Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 95.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.15% to Rs 15.35 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods declined 95.83% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.15% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.3515.85 -3 OPM %7.437.63 -PBDT0.991.01 -2 PBT0.420.53 -21 NP0.020.48 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content