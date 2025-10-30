Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 175.38% to Rs 3.58 croreNet profit of Bodhtree Consulting reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 175.38% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.581.30 175 OPM %-9.22-63.08 -PBDT0.55-0.71 LP PBT0.53-0.73 LP NP0.42-0.72 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content