Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.97% to Rs 410.45 croreNet profit of Vivriti Capital declined 4.59% to Rs 53.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 410.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales410.45323.26 27 OPM %68.5073.97 -PBDT76.3879.51 -4 PBT72.0475.15 -4 NP53.6456.22 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content