Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 25.88% to Rs 60.11 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 27.42% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 25.88% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income60.1147.75 26 OPM %-484.28-746.97 -PBDT21.2225.93 -18 PBT21.2225.93 -18 NP15.3521.15 -27
