Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 27.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 25.88% to Rs 60.11 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 27.42% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 25.88% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income60.1147.75 26 OPM %-484.28-746.97 -PBDT21.2225.93 -18 PBT21.2225.93 -18 NP15.3521.15 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Vivriti Capital standalone net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon