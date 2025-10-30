Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.70% to Rs 256.46 croreNet profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 4.65% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 14.70% to Rs 256.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 223.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income256.46223.59 15 OPM %65.5363.20 -PBDT46.3744.33 5 PBT46.3744.33 5 NP34.8933.34 5
