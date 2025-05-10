Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit rises 45.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 314.78 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes rose 45.54% to Rs 9.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 314.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.43% to Rs 32.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.73% to Rs 1181.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 986.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales314.78255.60 23 1181.64986.95 20 OPM %7.649.94 -8.109.71 - PBDT25.4724.27 5 89.9694.69 -5 PBT13.2215.81 -16 45.4364.83 -30 NP9.786.72 46 32.6542.64 -23
