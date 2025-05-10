Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 68.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 68.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 27.29% to Rs 46.34 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 68.78% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.29% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.75% to Rs 58.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 247.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales46.3463.73 -27 247.32235.14 5 OPM %32.0557.81 -37.6244.70 - PBDT11.3633.25 -66 77.0295.09 -19 PBT10.5232.61 -68 73.9992.69 -20 NP7.7024.66 -69 58.7070.51 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 10 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

