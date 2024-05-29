Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 15.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 135.30 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels declined 15.69% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 135.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.57% to Rs 11.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 519.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 367.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
