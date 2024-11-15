Business Standard
Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 54.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 54.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 54.65% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.700.97 -28 OPM %77.1481.44 -PBDT0.551.16 -53 PBT0.551.16 -53 NP0.390.86 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

