CDG Petchem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.51% to Rs 6.04 croreNet Loss of CDG Petchem reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 48.51% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.0411.73 -49 OPM %-1.162.81 -PBDT-0.250.06 PL PBT-0.290.02 PL NP-0.36-0.01 -3500
