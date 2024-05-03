Aptech consolidated net profit declines 91.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.69% to Rs 104.06 croreNet profit of Aptech declined 91.75% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.69% to Rs 104.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.10% to Rs 29.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 436.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
