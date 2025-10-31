Aptus Value Housing Finance India standalone net profit rises 47.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 380.98 croreNet profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 47.57% to Rs 201.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 380.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 313.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales380.98313.63 21 OPM %87.9084.72 -PBDT254.94178.49 43 PBT251.87175.65 43 NP201.86136.79 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content